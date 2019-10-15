Ina Mae Beal, 87, of Madisonville, went to meet her precious Savior on Friday, October 11, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Ohio County to the late John and Effie Whobrey. Her husband of 67 years, John Beal, her one true and constant companion, entered Heaven's doors September 2015. She was the only remaining survivor of her siblings - three sisters and two brothers.
Ina was a devoted wife and mother and always put the needs of others above hers. She was a "spiritual mother" to many who referred to her as "Mama Ina." Ina was a prayer warrior like no other, having prayer meeting in her home for over 30 years where everyone was made to feel welcome. She was truly the hands and feet of Jesus. Her day always started with Bible reading and prayer with her morning cup of coffee. She always gave God first place. She also had a special place in her heart for America, always keeping it at the top of her prayer list. Her second love was her family whom she adored and cooked such awesome meals that you ate whether you were hungry or not. Ina's specialty dish was her dressing which everyone thought was delicious. She was a very hard worker in the home along with working at GE and retiring there after 17 years. She attended Christian Assembly for many years and more recently Earlington Assembly of God.
She is survived by three daughters, Lana (Randy) Jones of Gulf Shores, AL, Janet Beal and Vicki Offutt of Madisonville. She has two very special grandsons, Lee Jones of New Orleans, LA and Derek Offutt of Madisonville, along with an awesome great granddaughter, that always put a smile on her face, Gracie Offutt. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The celebration of her life will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Nathan Bruce and Randy Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Galvin Cavanah, Rick Wells, Jessie Burris and Blake Reynolds.
Honorary pallbearers will be Derek Offutt and Lee Jones.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers for their service and devotion to their mother.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
