Phillip Wayne Lyles Sr., affectionately known as “Pete,” was born Dec. 11, 1946, in Hopkinsville to the late George Lyles Jr. and Edith Whitsell Lyles.
He accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of the Word of Faith Christian Center. Phillip was a graduate of Rosenwald High School, and afterward, he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force. After service, he returned to Madisonville, where Peabody and various other coal companies employed him. He left the coal mining industry and went to work for General Electric, where he retired from. Phillip was a loving person who loved helping and blessing others and was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tonya Lyles; brothers William Edward Lyles Sr., Robert Lyles Sr. and Owen Thomas Garret; and sisters Barbara Gaitors and Vivian Young.
He leaves to cherish his memory with his loving wife of 53 years, Carol Dickerson Lyles; children Tamara Pickens, Towanna Lyles, Precious Shepard and Phillip Lyles Jr.; grandchildren Shekinah White, Javan Lyles, Shemya White, Travis Hobbs Jr., Princess Orr, Christian Orr, Autumn Sheperd, Autumn Pickens and Mark Segrest II; great-grandchildren Bryson White, Aden Orr, Mark Segrest III and Aleena Segrest; brothers William Edward Lyles Sr., and Sam (Helen) Combs; and a host of other family and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Word of Faith Christian Center in Madisonville. Visitation will be from noon until service time Thursday. A mask is required for both services.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with the arrangements.
