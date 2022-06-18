Vonnie Marie Cato, 70, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her residence in Madisonville. She attended Carter’s Chapel in Madisonville.
Survivors: sons, Donald Cato, Gary Cato, Scott Cato, and Keith Cato, and three sisters, Nora Stewart, Dorothy Witten, and Linda Parker.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington. Burial: Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.