Belinda Gail Chandler Westby, 70, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She was a former nurse’s aide at the Hopkins County Hospital and was a member of Parkview United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Westby; daughter Wendy Reynolds; sons Richard Westby and Robert Westby; brothers Scott Chandler and Larry Chandler; and half-sister Alice Apple.
Private family service: Tuesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions: Parkview United Methodist Church, 110 Hayes Ave., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.