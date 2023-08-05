Barry Lynn Knight, 64, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a self-employed carpet installer.

Survivors: brothers, Darrell Knight, Steve Knight, and Tim (Laura) Knight, and sister, Shannon (Perry) Utley.

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Grapevine Cemetery, Madisonville. Burial will follow.

Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

