Barry Lynn Knight, 64, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a self-employed carpet installer.
Survivors: brothers, Darrell Knight, Steve Knight, and Tim (Laura) Knight, and sister, Shannon (Perry) Utley.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Grapevine Cemetery, Madisonville. Burial will follow.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.