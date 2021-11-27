Judith Gregory, 78, of Hanson, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born April 17, 1943, in Madisonville, KY, to the late James Powell and Nanalou McGregor Powell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gregory.
Judith made her living as a homemaker and also worked at the Hopkins County Clerk Office many years ago. Many people would have known her as the “Avon Lady.” She loved watching westerns and listening to her music. She loved her birds, watching wildlife, and doing crosswords.
She is survived by her son, James Gregory of Hanson; her daughter, Ann (Shane) Allison of Eddyville, KY; her sister, Jeanne (Dr. Hollis, Sr.) Clark of Murray, KY; and her grandchildren, Rayanna,, Autumn, and Owen Gregory and Connor Allison.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Hanson Cemetery.
Visitation will be 12:30 P.M. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
