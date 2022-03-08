Donald Ray Ramsey, 82, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
He was born November 8, 1939, in , Detroit, MI, to Charles Raymond Ramsey and Nell Louise Sisk Ramsey. He was also preceded in death by his son, Phillip Ramsey; his sister, Peggy Edlin; and his mother-in-law, Virginia Clark.
Don loved watching sports, showing cars, and drag racing.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy (his “Sweet Pea”) Ramsey; his son, Chad (Andrea) Ramsey of Madisonville; his sister, Marsha (Donnie) Jones, of Madisonville; his brother, Charlie (Nancye) Ramsey of Madisonville; his daughter-in-law, Rita Ramsey; three grandchildren, Michael Culbertson, Joseph Culbertson, Reagan Ramsey; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Kara Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be at 11:00 A.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Larry Jessie, Bobby Byrum, Rusty Tabor, Jimmy Justice Jr., Shawn Browning, and Peter Difabio. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Culbertson and Joseph Culbertson.
In lieu of gifts, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
