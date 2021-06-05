Paul Rose, 76, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born Oct. 18, 1944, in Middlesboro to the late Gertrude Lynch Rose and James Paul Rose Sr. He was an insurance agent at Kentucky Farm Bureau and was a deacon at Liberty Baptist Church in Madisonville, where he was a member. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially all of them being together. He enjoyed watching UK basketball and UK football.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Cindy Heffington Rose; daughter Jana (Heath) Puckett of Madisonville; sons Joe (Cindy) Rose of Madisonville, Jerad (Tiffany) Rose of Crestwood and Jonathan (Amanda) Rose of Hanson; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Liberty Baptist Church, 100 Liberty Church Road, Madisonville with Pastor Tondra Daugherty officiating. Burial to follow at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the church.
Due to concerns of the lingering effects of COVID-19, the family kindly request wearing a mask during the visitation and the service.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
The pallbearers are Joe Rose, Jerad Rose, Jonathan Rose, Heath Puckett, Cavan Jackson and Issac Jackson.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to Liberty Baptist Church.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralilnc.com.
