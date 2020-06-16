Janice Lovan, 77, of Clay, died Saturday, June 14, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member of the Redeeming Love General Baptist Church in Clay.
Survivors include sons Carroll Wayne Lovan and Jeremy Lovan; and brothers Jerry Mackey and Boyd Mackey.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday. Burial will be in New Clay Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.