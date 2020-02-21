Robert “Bobby” Daugherty Jr., 43 of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Baptist Health.
He was born November 11, 1976 in Hopkins Co., KY to Madeline Cates Daugherty and the late Robert Council Daugherty, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Bethannie Daugherty
He enjoyed tinkering and helping others. He loved anything outdoors especially hunting and fishing.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé, Crystal Hale; two daughters, Chelsy Daugherty and Amberlynn Daugherty; three sons, Zackary Daugherty, Hunter Daugherty, and Gunnyr Daugherty; two brothers, Richard Daugherty and Stacey of Nebo and Ricky (Shannon) Daugherty of Nebo; and one grandchild, Karson McCaw.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Tondra Daugherty officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Sunday and after 12:00 P.M. Monday until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Daugherty, Richard Daugherty, Zackary Daugherty, Hunter Daugherty, Kaden Daugherty, and Taitt Bratcher. Honorary pallbearers will be Gunnyr Daugherty, Amberlynn Daugherty, and Chelsy Daugherty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.