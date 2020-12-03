John Wesley Whitsell, 60, affectionally known to friends and family as “Earl Jay,” made his transition into eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 27.
John worked for the City of Madisonville for 13 years.
John leaves to cherish his memory, two sons, Wesley Teshawn Noel of Madisonville and Jai’Arius Allison of Evansville; one daughter, Dezaree Stone Woodbey (Jospeh) of Tucson, AZ; five sisters: Ruthie Hendrix, Barbara Whitsell, Helen Gregory (Marlon), and Wanda Thompson (James) all of Madisonville, and Rhonda Unseld (Daryle) of Louisville; and one brother, Timothy Whitsell (Beverely) of Madisonville.
Private service is noon on Saturday at Mason & Sons Funeral Home with walk-thru visitation from 11 a.m. until service. Burial in Eastside Oddfellows. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com. A mask is required and social distancing will be observed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.