Barry Mark “Welby” Jessie, 58, of Manitou, KY, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at his residence.
He was born November 26, 1963, in Campbellsville, KY to the late Ralph Jessie and Hazel Caffee Jessie. He was preceded in death by his sister, Vickie Basham, and brother, Ricky Jessie.
Mark worked at Berry Plastic as a fork operator. He loved to ride ATV’s and spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Tara (Adam) Woodard of Franklin, KY; two sons, Kevin Jessie of Franklin and Stephen Jessie of Franklin; sister, Faye Jessie of Manitou; two brothers, Wayne (Kay) Jessie of Manitou and Larry (Ann) Jessie of Madisonville; and five grandchildren, Bailey Jessie, Sabin Jessie, Hannah Jessie, Emmalea Woodard, and Jordan Woodard.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery .
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.