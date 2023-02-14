Dottie Ann Thurston, 83, of Madisonville passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at Ridgewood Health & Rehab.
She was born in Madisonville, Kentucky to the late William Henry Hunter and Flora Altibee Hunter.
She was an amazing and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved her family and being together with all of them. She was loved by so many and will be so very missed. She worked for the school system for many years. She was a hard worker her whole life. She faced many challenges in her life and was a strong fighter through them all. She loved to sing and always loved a good laugh. She could always light up any room with her humor and laughter.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her first husband, Junior Long; several siblings, Wilburn Hunter, Edward Hunter, Lillie Ruth Bell, Johnnie Hunter, Osie Dukes, Donnie Hunter, Alta Mullen and Nellie James.
Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Leonard Thurston; her children, Kenny (Nancy) Long, Rick (Lydia) Long and Kim Long; step-children Vicki Gratzke and Vanessa Thurston; her grandchildren, Amber Long, Brad (Laura) Long, Kyle (Kara) Long and Kacey Long; her step-grandchildren, Kim (Joe) Babich, Don Gratzke; her great-grandchildren, Tenlee Long, Grayson Long, and Henry Long; her step-great granddaughter, Cora Babich; her siblings, Elizabeth Thomas and Roger (Sandy) Hunter; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Barnett Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel with Bro. Michael Knight and her grandsons, Brad Long and Kyle Long officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and after 11:00 A.M. Wednesday until the time of the service at Barnett Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Brad Long, Kyle Long, Brian Thomas, Scott Hunter, Landon Hunter and Cole Hunter.
The family would like to thank Ridgewood Health & Rehab for all they did for her and all of the family.
