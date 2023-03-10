GREENVILLE — Shannon David Baker, 54, of Greenville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday March 8, 2023 at his mother’s home in Madisonville.
He was born on August 28, 1968 in Madisonville to Cheryl Whitledge Burton and the late David Lee Baker.
Shannon worked mainly as a paramedic, but also as a coal miner and a paralegal. He was a State Paramedic in 1988 and National Paramedic in 1989, along with working for the Department of Mine Safety as a state mining inspector. He also spent time as a scuba instructor and paramedic/EMT instructor. He loved to spend time with his wife, kids, parents, and grandkids. He loved going hunting, fishing, and farming with his wife, and spending time at the lake.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Baker of Greenville; daughter, Hanni (Jason) Payton of Greenville; sons, Spencer Baker of Manitou, KY, Trevor Baker of Newburgh, IN, and Lance Holz of Evansville, IN; three grandchildren, Natalee Payton, Camden Baker, and Laiken Baker; and mother, Cheryl (Wayne) Burton of Madisonville.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday March 11, 2023 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home with Bro. John Mangrum officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trager Transplant Center at UofL Hospital 220 Abraham Flexner Way, 3 Floor, Louisville KY 40202.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
