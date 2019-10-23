Elvis R. Ward, 80, of Princeton, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was a retired grinder operator for General Electric and a member of Charity Baptist Church.
Elvis is survived by his wife of 24 years, Carolyn Williams Ward of Princeton; two sons, Robert Ward of Phenix City, Alabama, and Raymond Ward and wife, Charlotte, of Nortonville; two daughters, Donna Burns of Richland and Melissa Lutz and husband, Brian, of Cynthiana; one stepdaughter, Tracy Nelson of Madisonville; and one stepson, Thomas Eisenhauer of Hanson; 11 grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Evan Ward and Eula Dunning Ward; one daughter, Cynthia Gallignola; son-in-law Cletus Burns; two brothers, Howard Rogers and Edward Ward; three sisters, Lorene Pendley, Minnie Rogers and Pauline Browning; one grandson, Zachary Lutz; and stepgrandson, Terry Eisenhauer.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Morgan's Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. at Morgan's Funeral Home with Bro. Mitch Coomer officiating. Burial will follow in the Blue Spring Church Cemetery in Caldwell County.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
