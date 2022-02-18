Karen Sue Long, 54, of White Plains, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at her home. Born February 26, 1967, to James Gibson and the late Alice Payne Clark, she worked at GE in Madisonville for several years. Karen enjoyed listening to music, reading, and the comfort of her dogs. Her joy was in time spent with her beloved grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Gibson; her grandfathers; and her grandmothers, Coalene Cansler and Granny Goldie.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Michael Edward Long; children, Matthew Thomas (Tara) Richardson of White Plains and Krista Marie Richardson Moore of Madisonville; six grandchildren, Tyler Richardson, Caelyn Richardson, Nathaniel Richardson, Cassidy Almon Moore, Maci Beth Moore and Kayce Lynn Clark; sister, Jennifer (Joe) Rieker of Mortons Gap; brother, Tony (Joy) Gibson of White Plains; and her dogs, Puck, Nibbs, Bert, and Kiki.
Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Payne officiating. Burial to follow at Concord Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and after 1 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Long, Zack Clark, Marcus Long, Tyler Richardson, Tony Gibson, and Jeff Richardson with Honorary Pallbearer, Richard Felkins.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.