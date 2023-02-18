Wilma “Billie” Gean Agnew, 92, of Madisonville, passed away at her home Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. She was born in Madisonville Sept. 10, 1930, to the late Ermon and Polly Gilkey. Billie worked her career at Bellsouth telephone company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Tom Agnew, in 2022, and her son, Dr. Scott Gaines.
Ms. Agnew is survived by four grandchildren, Josh Gaines, Zach Gaines, Ashton Gaines, and Andrew Gaines, and a special thank you to Joey Farmer.
Services will be private.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
