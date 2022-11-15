Gary Van Brasher, 56, of Madisonville, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He worked for Lockdown Solutions and attended Covenant Community Church.

Survivors: wife, Deborah “Debbie” Ann Brasher; father, Gene Brasher; children, Chastity (David) Adamson, Charity (Jeff) Johnson, Lindsey (Travis) Gibbons, Destiny (Chris) Brinkley, Megan Power, and Jacob Brasher; and sister, Tracy (Brian) Hadlock.

Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Isley Cemetery, Isley. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.