Janice Campbell Franklin, 80, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born in Madisonville on March 16, 1941, to the late Pearl Grace and William Campbell. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and was involved with the church planning activities. Janice was formerly employed by Clements Jewelers and was also a member of the TOPS Club. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, camping, painting and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Danial Bryan Buie and Danny Franklin; brother, Bill Campbell; and sister, Karen Adams.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Malcolm Franklin of Madisonville; her son, Scott (Ann) Buie of Greenwood, Indiana; daughters, Marlene (Stephen) Stilwell of Henderson and Marilyn Bollinger of Cedar Hill, Missouri; sisters, Linda Franklin and Jewel Wint, both of Madisonville; brother, Larry (Jan) Campbell of Greenville; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Kerry Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2:30 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Eli Buie, Nathan Stilwell, Phillip Wilkerson, Scott Fordyce, David Franklin, and Brock Wilkerson.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Janice to the St. Jude Children’s hospital or the American Lung Association.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.