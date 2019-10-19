PROVIDENCE -- Felisha Shawn Ware, 49, of Providence, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 17, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She is the daughter of the late L.D. Farmer and survived by her loving husband, Doyle Ware, of 30 years; sons Jarrett Michael Ware, Justin Blake Ware (Kayla) and William Derrick Ware; grandsons Lane Ware and Carsen Ware; mother Sue Farmer; sister Melinda Lantrip (Billy); along with several nieces and nephews.
Shawn graduated from Providence High School in the class of 1988 and then attended two years of business college. She was of the Baptist faith, loved her grandchildren and spending time with them and family. Shawn was the office administrator for the family business, Ware Trucking, for 27 years. She had a love for showing horses -- a member of the AQHA and APHA -- and help raise them on the family farm. Shawn had a strong bond and love for her Maltese dog, Toby, that passed and a newfound love for her new French Bulldog, Sammy.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, with Bro. Tim Rigdon conducting services at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Green Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Doyle Ware, Derrick Ware, Justin Ware, Jarrett Ware, Adam Yates and Jackson Yates. Honorary pallbearers are Carsen Ware and Lane Ware.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Coleman Breast Cancer Foundation. For online condolences and more, visit www.joneskirby.com.
