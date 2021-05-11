Consey Ray Pagano, 75, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Mr. Pagano was born on April 13, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Constantino Joseph Pagano and Addie Ray Mull Pagano Willett. He was a construction worker specializing in home improvements. Mr. Pagano was a Catholic.
He is survived by three daughters, Melissa Pagano (Donnie) Stevens, of Dawson Springs; Lisa Pagano (Paul) Barnes, of Madisonville, and Tracey Pagano (Kevin) McGee, of Dawson Springs; one aunt, Moreen Alexander, of Dawson Springs; one niece, Pat (Ray) Willis, of Ft. Myers, Florida; one first cousin, John Alexander, of Dawson Springs, and four cousins in Cincinnati, Ohio; six grandchildren, Josh Stevens, Blake Todd, Zach Stevens, Ryan Pagano, Presly Todd and Hunter McGee; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Pagano was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Stella Pagano Abbott.
Visitation for Mr. Consey Ray Pagano will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. The Rev. Donnie Howton will officiate. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery. Active Pallbearers include Josh Stevens, Zach Stevens, Toby Stevens, Blake Todd, Hunter McGee and Ryan Pagano. Honorary Pallbearers include Melvin Todd, Donnie Stevens, David Beshear, Kevin McGee and Rick Dunbar.
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 face masks and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
