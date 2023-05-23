SACRAMENTO — Peggy Gibson Haggard Vanover, 80, of Sacramento, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Continue Care Hospital in Madisonville. She was a former ward clerk at Regional Medical Center in Madisonville and a member of Life Apostolic Church.
Survivors: daughter, Kim (Robert) Albin, and brother, Bobby Cleveland Gibson.
Service: Noon Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Madisonville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
