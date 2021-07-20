Cleatus Roy Adams, Sr., 69, of Ilsley, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Adams was born on May 1, 1952, in Dawson Springs, to the late Roy Farris Adams and Anna Louise Hicks Adams. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and of the Christian faith.
Mr. Adams is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Camila Corn Adams, of Ilsley; one daughter, Brandy Lantrip (Scott), of Ilsley; one son, Cleatus Roy “Pete” Adams, Jr. (Holly), of Ilsley; three sisters, Joy Forbes, Brenda Richardson (Tommy Wayne), of Ilsley, and Charlotte Beshear (David), of Dawson Springs; and three grandchildren, Alexis Almon (Adam), Jordan Adams, and Morgan Adams.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held for Cleatus Roy Adams, Sr. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs. A graveside service will be held for Mr. Adams on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Ilsley Cemetery, Ilsley, with the Rev. Steve Rutherford officiating. Burial will follow at the Ilsley Cemetery.
Active pallbearers include David Beshear, Tommy Wayne Richardson, Johnny Slaton, Scott Corn, Jordan Adams, Adam Almon. Morgan Adams will be an Honorary pallbearer.
