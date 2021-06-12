John Wilson Gibson, 93, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born May 13, 1928, in Nortonville to the late Sylvester “Vessie” Moseley Gibson and John Sandy Gibson. John was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran and was a member of Salem Primitive Baptist Church in Madisonville, where he was a deacon. He retired from Whirlpool after 33 years. He enjoyed fishing, bird watching and woodworking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sylvester “Bertis” Gibson.
Survivors include his sister, Naomi Gibson of Madisonville; and his dog and loyal companion, Angel.
The service will be noon Monday at Salem Primitive Baptist Church, W. Center St., Madisonville, KY 42431 with Pastor Kenneth Blevins officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with military honors performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
The pallbearers are Robert Moseley, Chad Armstrong, Lyle Grantham, Mark McGregor, Robert Helm and Johnny McGregor. Honorary pallbearers are Marvin Phillips and Wade Barnett.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.