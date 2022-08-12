CLAY — Brother Danny Ray Nelson of Clay died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home.
He was a coal miner and he retired from Alliance Coal. He was also a minister and preached at Star Hope General Baptist Church for 42 years. He was also owner and operator of Nelson Auto Body Shop and Nelson Auto Sales.
Survivors: wife, Joan Nelson; daughter Michelle Carlisle (Adam); and son, Scott Nelson.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay.
Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Vanover Funeral Home and from 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Oddfellows Cemetery, c/o Jessica Mitchell, 750 Oscar Todd Road, Clay, KY 42404.
Online condolences can be made to www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
