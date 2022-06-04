Linda Kay Dunning Murrah, 77, of Madisonville passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Linda White Hospice in Evansville, Indiana. She was born November 2, 1944, to the late Iley and Mary Evelyn (Good) Dunning of Nortonville. She was a Murray State graduate and was recently attending Pennyrile Church of Christ.
Survived by her husband, Randall Murrah of Madisonville; brother, John Dunning; nephews, John (Amanda) Dunning and daughter, Macie, of Madisonville and John (Krystal) Dunning and daughters, Cheyenne and Evelyn, of New Orleans; and niece, Amanda (Stacy) Dunning of Byram, Mississippi.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the gravesite.
