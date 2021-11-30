PADUCAH — Dorothy Durbin Hinton, 67, of Paducah, formerly of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, November 26th, 2021 at Baptist Health of Paducah. Dorothy was a Licensed RN in the nursing home industry for 17 years.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Steven (Jennifer) Gipson, of Paducah; one daughter, Debbie Sisco; one sister, Dotty Rudd, of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Chloe Gipson and Tiffany Sisco; one great-grandson, Jaden McGehee; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Andrew Durbin and Ora Lee Driver Durbin; one sister, Kathryn Sutton; one brother, Herman Curnel; and the love of her life, Dwight Veasey.
Friends may gather at the Graveside service being held on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at Whites Chapel Church Cemetery located in Crittenden County, Ky. nn Hwy. 723 near the communities of Irma and Sheridan. Graveside service will start at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John Babb officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
