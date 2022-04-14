DAWSON SPRINGS — Bonnie Lou Knight Brown, 93, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Dawson Springs Health and Rehabilitation in Dawson Springs. Most recently, she served as a “foster grandparent” at the Dawson Springs preschool and at the Outwood campus. She was a member of the Empire Gospel Church.
Survivors: Ethel (Jimmy) Dehart and Sarah (Timothy) Fox.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawsons Springs. Burial: Hawkins Cemetery, Christian County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
