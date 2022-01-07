Oliver Lee Pritchett, 63, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville.
Lee was a member of the Wesley Chapel A.M. E. Zion Church in Greenville, a truck driver and electrician.
Survivors include one daughter, Fallon Shelton; two step daughters, Biffany Womack and LaKeisha Williams; three brothers, Alan Brent (Michelle) Pritchett, Adrian Pritchett and Ray Carroll ( Doris) Scott; five sisters, Sally Ann Bard, Beverly Kay Shelton, Myrtle Irene (Lourenzo) Drake, Tina White and Regina Tutt.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Birch Street Power House Church of God In Christ, Greenville, KY.
Visitation: After noon Saturday at the church.
Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville, KY.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville, KY is in charge of arrangements.
Facemask are required for the visitation and funeral service. Online condolences for the family may be shared by visiting bibbsfuneralhome.com.
