Phyllis Pressley, 79, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on Dec. 23, 1940, in Madisonville to the late Nellie Burden Fugate and Ward Fugate. Phyllis enjoyed watching the Game Show Network and she enjoyed cooking, her family and friends loved to gather to enjoy her meals.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Earl Pressley; son, Brian L. Pressley; brothers, William “Bill” Fugate and Jerry Fugate; and her sister, Nelda Fugate.
Survivors include her sons, Josh (Tammy) Pressley, of Suffolk, Virginia, Bart Pressley and Bobby Pressley, both of Madisonville; grandchildren, Zack, Chris, Ethan, Amber, Destiny, Morgan, Braden and Sydney; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Flat Creek Cemetery in Mortons Gap, with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
