Virginia Diane Bruce Cunningham, 72, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry Douglas Cunningham; daughters, Shawna (Martin Garcia), Michelle Cunningham Clark, and Tracy (Amanda Morley) LaShelle Cunningham; son, Brandon (Angela) Shane Cunningham; sisters, Shirley (Billy) Mae Bruce Duvall and Lisa Faye Bruce Whitfield; and brother, Darrell Wayne Bruce.
Service: 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: Olive Branch Church Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
The Cunningham family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the men and women of Baptist Health Deaconess for their valiant efforts in trying to save the life of our wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
