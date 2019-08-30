HOLMES BEACH, Fla. -- Amos H. Shelton Jr., 78, of Holmes Beach, passed away at Manatee Memorial Hospital on Aug. 22, 2019, in Bradenton, Florida. Amos was born March 30, 1941, in Clay to Amos and Margie Shelton. He graduated from Clay High School and pursued engineering at Murray State University. In 1962 he moved to Long Island, New York, where he worked construction. Shortly after the birth of his first daughter in 1963, he moved his family to Calvert City where he would spend the majority of the 1960s working as a draftsman and consultant for several of the chemical and alloys plants there.
The 1970s proved to be the most transitional decade for Amos as he began the 70s in Fulton with three children where he was working as a surveyor and draftsman for the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. In 1972, he returned to his hometown of Clay and he began working for Mapco Coal Co. He continued his surveying and drafting career there and became a licensed professional engineer (PE) just a few years later. By the end of the 1970s, Amos and his family were living in Marshall County, Kentucky, and was a co-founder and eventual owner of LWD Inc. until his retirement 25 years later.
In 2004 he married Janet Walker and they resided in Holmes Beach. They enjoyed making frequent trips north to visit family and friends who did not live with them in paradise.
Amos is survived by his wife, Janet Walker Shelton of Holmes Beach; children Sherri Carroll (David), Midge Shelby (Tim) and Amos H. "Trey" Shelton III (Jenny), all of Gilbertsville; stepchildren Richard Walker (Leslie) of Franklin, Tennessee, and Chris Walker (Louise) of Nashville; sister Angela Blackburn (Bill) of Bradenton; grandchildren Caitlin Carroll, John Shelton and Catherine Shelton, all of Gilbertsville; a stepgrandson, Joey Shelby; and one stepgreat-grandson, Jackson Shelby of Gilbertsville.
Amos was preceded in death by his parents. Amos H. Shelton Sr. and Margie H. Shelton.
Visitation and celebration of life service are Saturday, Aug. 31, at Vanover Funeral Home, 9000 Kentucky 132, in Clay. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and the celebration of life service at 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Jon Faraone is officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Amos' life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Rock Springs Cemetery Fund, c/o Dennis Williams, 3414 Kentucky 2837, Clay, KY 42404. Condolences can be sent to vanoverfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Barrese, Dr. Jeffery Rothfeld, Dr. Daniel Freidman, Dr. Anthony Pizzo, Dr. Terrence Hopkins, Dr. Jennifer Berkes and Dr. Daniel Pope, and the wonderful staff of Manatee Memorial Hospital for their efforts, care and dedication.
