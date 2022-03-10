Homer Brown, 90, of Madisonville, died on Friday, March 4, 2022, at his home.
Homer was the owner/operator of Homer F. Brown Insurance Company. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War.
Survivors: wife, Sandy Hoggard Brown; sons, David Keith Brown, Eric Brown, and Scott Brown; daughter, Robin O’Nan; and brother, James “Sug” Brown.
A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
