Albert D. McFarland was born Aug. 11, 1963, to the late William Harvey McFarland and the late Linda R. Pitts and passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. He was a member of Holy Temple C.O.G.I.C. and an active member of the community. He hosted the yearly Halloween Bash. He loved coaching and working with the youth. He loved fishing, the outdoors, cars, U.K. basketball, and the Tennessee Titans. He was a business owner for 25 years and the first African American to own a towing company in Madisonville. Albert was well-known in the community and loved doing whatever he could for his community.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents, John and Goldie Baxter and Albert and Allie McFarland; brother, Harvey D. McFarland; nephew, Antonio (Tony) Baxter; and sister, Marjorie A. McFarland.
Albert leaves behind to cherish his memories two daughters, Ashley Hobgood and Amanda McFarland; two sons, Travis Fraiser and Albert McFarland, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Eli McFarland, Nikyah Woolfork, Karleigh Frasier, Gavenston Fraiser, Matthew Fraiser, Royce Scisney, Jael Utley, and London Hobgood; siblings, Cynthia (Jeff) Hughes and Kay Baxter; aunt, Bobbie Jo (Calvin) Reeves of Ohio; companion, Angel Lucas; special friends, Brooke Miller, Dale Hawkins, Marc Boggs, Mike Outlaw, Anthony Wilson, Wayne Coy, Terry Brown, James Stone, Larry Casavas, and Deloris Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Covenant Community Church in Madisonville. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home in Madisonville has been entrusted with the arrangements.
