Msgt. William R. “Jack” Bean, passed away Thursday morning, July 16, 2020, at the West Kentucky Veterans Center. Jack had been a resident of the West Kentucky Veterans Center for the past year.
He served in the Korean Conflict (War) and was a member of the Army Reserves for 35 years. He was a decorated veteran receiving a purple heart and various other medals. While deployed at Ft. Chaffee during the cuban missile crisis, he was selected as top NCO on base. He was a member of the 2nd Battalion, 398th Regiment, 100th division. Jack was founder and president of the Madisonville Sport Parachute Club during the 1960’s.
He was employed at Island Creek Coal Co. and later at Peabody Coal Co.’s River Queen Mine.
He is survived by two sons, Thomas and Jerry (Sally) Bean; five grandsons; one granddaughter; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Sarah Jane Smith Bean.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, with military rites conducted by the Tennessee National Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the veterans charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
