NORTONVILLE — Brenda Joyce Rhye, 55, of Nortonville, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Born April 12, 1967, to Dorothy Minton Rhye and James Franklin Rhye, she was a graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School and she obtained an associate degree from Madisonville Community College. Brenda had a unique variety of collections that she treasured. She loved watching movies and had a deep love for reading. Brenda even authored a book. She worked at Walmart, but the job that she was most passionate about was reading to children at the Madisonville Library.
Brenda loved her family and was always concerned about her cousins and their children. Brenda was of the Pentecostal faith and attended church when her health allowed at the Praise Temple Church in Madisonville, and, most recently, she attended the Sanctuary Church in Nortonville. Brenda faced many challenges in her short life, but she faced them with grace and dignity. She grieved for the loss of her parents, but she was loved by her remaining family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two infant sisters, Rebecca Ruth and Joyce Faye Rhye; and grandparents, Henry and Lillie Minton and Archie and Laura Rhye.
Survivors include four uncles and their wives; four aunts and their husbands; along with many cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, with Rev. Paul Minton and Rev. Monte Fuller officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery near Madisonville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Rickey Adams, Greg Epley, Tony Strunk, Geoffrey Minton, Joseph Gunn, and Braxton Phipps.
