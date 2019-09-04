Louise Brooks, 89, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Monday, September 2, 2019 at her residence.
She was born June 3, 1930 to the late Robert William Dame and Nora Hazel Galloway Dame. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Brooks; a step-daughter, Shirley Howell; and a brother, Robert Marion Dame.
She is survived by one daughter, Debbie Renfrow of Madisonville; two sons, Timothy (Becky) Brooks of Madisonville and Robert Brooks of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Cindy Babcock and Julie Mackey; six great grandchildren, Cameron, Kriston, Devon, Adriana, Briana, and Kelton; and two nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Matthew Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 11:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be David Willis, Mike Coke, Danny Knott, Matthew McMahan, Cameron Hill, and Devon Babcock.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.