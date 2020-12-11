Flora Ella Jones Washington, 80, of Madisonville, passed into eternal life on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Flora had been employed as a dietician at the Regional Senior Citizen Center, an insurance clerk at Peabody Coal and a secretary at Oak Grove Baptist Church for many years. Flora loved to learn and had a quest for knowledge. She took many medical courses to advance her knowledge in the medical field.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie Jones and Letha Nevels.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Washington Sr.; daughter Angela Washington Jordan (Todd); son Frank Washington Jr. (Tina) and William Washington (Aida); brother Ernest Gregory (Linda); niece Sonia Sanders; and grandchildren Andre Scisney, Demarco Washington, Dashia Washington, Te’Andrea Washington and Mya Washington.
Private services for Flora will be Saturday at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Madisonville. Burial will be at Eastside Odd Fellows Cemetery. A walk-thru visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Saturday.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Mason & Sons Funeral Home.
