Vernia Kathryn Carroll, 79, of Ilsley, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Madisonville Health & Rehabilitation. She was a seamstress and was employed for a number of years at Ottenheimer Manufacturing. She was a member of the Union Temple Church.
Survivors include her husband, William Russell Carroll; and daughter Felicia Willett.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, a private service will be held Monday at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs, with the Rev. David Hoard officiating.
The service will be streamed live at 2 p.m. on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
