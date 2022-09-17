DAWSON SPRINGS — William “Bill” Fay Townzen, 95, of Dawson Springs, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. Mr. Townzen was born in Dawson Springs January 12, 1927, to the late William Dewey Townzen and Willie Gladys Wilkey Townzen. He served his country in the US Army during WWII as a Corporal for the military police from March 1945 until November 1946. Mr. Townzen was a member of American Legion Post 310. He worked and retired as a UMWA Coal Miner having worked at the Colonial Mines. Additionally, he was active and served as an officer with the local UMWA Chapter. He loved his community and served on the Dawson Springs City Council between 1996 and 2002. Bill was a member of the United Methodist Church and he was an avid horseracing and baseball fan.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Willadean Townzen; brother, Norman Townzen; and sister, Jean Musgrove.
Mr. Townzen is survived by a daughter, Kathy Smiley (Steve) of Dawson Springs; a son, Jeff Townzen (Ann) of Lexington; four grandchildren, Chadwick Townzen, Dawn Lombard, Jason Lyon, and Amanda Stamm; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for William “Bill” Fay Townzen will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Jeff Winfrey will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers include Chris Smiley, Bobby Baird, Nick Hester, Deward Stallins, Jake Morris, Scott Dillingham, Monty Cox, Cheryl “Cherry” Towe, and Laura Ellen Duncan.
Mr. Townzen’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to be made to the Dawson Springs Community School Family Resource Center, 317 Eli St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
