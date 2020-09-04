Cynthia Whitfield Garrett, 67, of Nortonville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of Roy Newton and Rita Jeanette (Pearson) Whitfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leon Garrett; and her sisters, Loretta Grounds and Annette Dixon. A woman of many talents, she operated Rita’s Red Door restaurant in Mortons Gap for many years, worked and retired from the Madisonville Public Library and worked most recently as a receptionist at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville. She loved to sing — especially karaoke — and spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Kelly (Doug) Mullins of Mortons Gap, Aaron (Jeni) Garrett of White Plains, Beau (Sara) Garrett of White Plains, Maeghan (Ryan) Adams of Eminence, Michelle (Jim) Reiber of Aston, Pennsylvania, and Denise Rose of Westmont, Illinois; and 13 grandchildren.
A memorial service was held in her honor on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Lakeview Lodge. She was entombed alongside her beloved husband at a private ceremony at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
