Joyce Ann Laffoon, 79, of Suthards, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was born in Indiana on Aug. 11, 1940, to the late Ardath and Doyne Eskridge. Mrs. Laffoon was a member of Suthards Christian Church. She was a retired teacher and librarian and had worked at West Broadway Elementary School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Mrs. Laffoon is survived by her husband, Kenneth Laffoon of Suthards; five children, Julie Laffoon-Jackson and her husband, Bill, of Hopkinsville, Kenneth Laffoon Jr. and his wife, Kim, of Suthards, David Laffoon and his wife, Brenda, of Suthards, Becky Johnson and her husband, Jason, of Auburn and John Laffoon of Phoenix; three sisters, Sandra Eskridge Thompson of Evansville, Indiana, Susan Canon and her husband, Gene, of Tallahassee, Florida, and Laura Hall and her husband, Jim, of Florida; one brother, Kent Eskridge and his wife, Joyce, of Evansville, Indiana; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Bro. Art LeBahn officiating. Burial to follow at Old Suthards Cemetery in Suthards. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, and from 9 a.m. until service time Monday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bill Jackson, Adam Calvert, Jason Johnson, Nick Narramore, Troy Laffoon and Josh Laffoon.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
