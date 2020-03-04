Kathleen Robertson, 94, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
She was born Aug. 10, 1925, in Dalton to the late Carrie and Charlie Graham. Kathleen was a member of Concord General Baptist Church in Manitou. She enjoyed quilting, pencil coloring and search word puzzles. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Robertson; grandson Rodney Fireline; brother Wayne Graham; and son-in-law Jim Mitchell.
Survivors include her son, Willis (Linda) Robertson of Madisonville; daughters Barbara Mitchell of Hanson and Jenny (Ronnie) Fireline of Anton; grandsons Heith (Brooke) Robertson of Hanson, Cameron (Wendy) Mitchell of Madisonville and Brian (Liz) Mitchell of Fairview, Tennessee; granddaughter Tara (Justin) Cardwell of Manitou; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Heith Robertson, Brian Mitchell, Cameron Mitchell, Justin Cardwell, Ronnie Fireline and Donnie Todd.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen’s memory to the Breast Cancer Society and Gideons International.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
