BENTON — Bobby R. Hamby, 90, of Benton, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at Calvert City Convalescent Center. Bob was born the son of the late Ura and Pearl Hamby, in Hopkins County. He was a member of Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Anthony Hamby and Lewis Lawson; three brothers, J.T. Hamby, Wayne Hamby, and Tommy Clay Hamby; and his son-in-law, Jerry McMurtry.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sandra Fiser Hamby of Benton; one son, Daniel Ray Hamby (Leslie) of Evansville, Indiana; one daughter, Starr McMurtry of Paducah; two brothers, Odel Hamby of Madisonville and Raymond Earl Hamby of Hopkinsville; one sister, Annette Miller of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Roman Hamby, Cruz Baker, Santana Cole (Will), and Gerren Lawson (Crystal); and one great-grandson, Zion Cole.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah, with Bro. Jimmy Franks and Bro. Jonathan Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Fooks Cemetery in Benton, with military honors. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hamby family.
