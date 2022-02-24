Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Rain likely. High around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.