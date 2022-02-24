Jason Daniel Hutchison, 50, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his residence in Madisonville.
He was born on December 28, 1971, in Calhoun, KY, to Phyllis Rickard and the late James Hutchison. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, JP and Eva Merrell and Juanita Hutchison; and his Rottweiler, Zeus.
Jason was a member of the First Assembly of God and worked as a civil engineer. He was an avid collector of miscellaneous treasures that he loved tinkering on. He touched and impacted so many lives through his coaching and outreach, was a great football coach as well as other sports, he enjoyed racing, and he loved spending time with his family and friends, he never met a stranger and was always was there with a friendly smile and willingness to help..
He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Tammy Hutchison; daughter, Alexus Hutchison of Madisonville; son, Jason Hutchison, Jr. of Morgantown, KY; mother, Phyllis (Joe) Lloyd of Bedford, IN; three sisters, Tonda (Daniel) Cavanah of Madisonville, Joann Hutchison of Ft. Walton, FL and Judy Hutchison of Ft. Walton.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Manning officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and from 9:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jason Hutchison, Jr., Lucas Cavanah, Daniel Cavanah, Brian Spence, Dawson Spence, and Chad Spence. Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Rickard and Paul Rickard.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
