Mary Lillian Reynolds, 91, of Madisonville , KY passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at her residence.
She was born May 12, 1930 in Stanley, KY, to the late Robert “Bob” and Katherine “Kate” Strobel. She married Robert Reynolds in 1950, when they lived in Owensboro, KY and moved to Madisonville. Robert passed away July 14, 2011 after 62 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by grandparents, Frank and Elizabeth Strobel; brothers, Louis Strobel and John Stockton.
Mary was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church. In early years, she was very active in missions and Sunday School. She was also Church librarian, active in U.M.W. and was a G.A. leader for several years. Mary was always ready to help in Bible school when it was held two weeks.
Mary was remembered by her crafts and beautiful hand quilting she made. She loved antiques as well.
She is survived by two sons, Jim (Chrystal) Reynolds and Mike (Lisa) Reynolds; four grandchildren, Lucinda “Cindy” Grant, Meaghann Ray, Jamie Reynolds, and Christopher Reynolds; and twelve great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 9:00 A.M. Saturday August 7, 2021 at Grapevine Cemetery with Dr. Mark Partin officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
