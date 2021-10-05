Janice Puryear Cardwell, 80, of Madisonville, passed away at 9:59 am, on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at her home after a five-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born on September 27, 1941 in Hopkins County, to the late Samuel Puryear and Georgia (Mitchell) Peyton. She was preceded in death by one brother, Forrest “Buddy” Puryear. Janice married William (Bill) Cardwell on June 14, 1968.
She was of Baptist faith. After graduation from Madisonville High School, she moved to Florida where she worked at NASA for three years before returning home to marry and raise her family. She worked as a bookkeeper for several years and kept the books for the family farm. She loved flowers, spending time with her family and shopping with her sister-in-law Dorothy. Janice also enjoyed going to NASCAR races every year with Bill and her friends. Janice was a homemaker, wife, mother to three daughters, and grandmother to three.
Janice is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bill Cardwell; three daughters, Sherrie (Pal) Lawrence, Carrie (Al) Seymore, and Wendy (Glynn) Lawrence, all of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Cassidy Seymore, Cole and Gracie Lawrence; one sister, Wanda Lander, of Madisonville; and one brother, Darriel (Dorothy) Puryear, of Madisonville. Special thanks to her caregivers, Ann Eckard, Elaine Rymal and Trish Lanham.
Janice chose to be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
