Harlan Gene Workman, 78, of the Charleston community of Dawson Springs, passed into the heavenly realm on Feb. 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Medical Center. He was born June 9, 1941, the son of the late Erbie Allen and Susie Henrietta (Furgerson) Workman.
Mr. Workman was a graduate of Charleston High School in 1959 and Draughan’s Business College of Hopkinsville in 1961. He had been previously employed by Ottenheimer and Co. in Dawson Springs, the Princeton Hosiery Mill and Southland Rexell in Madisonville. He served as a deacon at Charleston Missionary Baptist Church. He loved researching genealogy, fishing with his sons, family reunions and outdoor activities with his wife.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy Paul Workman, in 1973; a grandson, Gabriel Rogers-Workman, in 1998; his parents; two sisters, Lois Howard and Lena Stewart; and one brother, Carlton Workman.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Burniece (Pollard) Workman; two sons, Monte (Darla) Workman and Greg (Johnna) Workman, all of Dawson Springs; three grandchildren, Austin, Kaitlyn and Ashley Workman, all of Dawson Springs; a brother, Joe (Nancy) Workman of Dawson Springs; a sister, Rita (Gayle) Nelson of Dawson Springs; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to the funeral hour Saturday with the Rev. Patrick Yates and Kent Workman officiating. Burial will follow in Dunn Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Wayne Workman, Jimmy Stewart, Larry Stewart, Austin Workman, Jordan Adams and Dennis Farris. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Workman, Gayle Nelson, Ben Thomas and Tyler McKinney.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice.
