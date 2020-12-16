Tessa Lynn Lewis, 74, of White Plains, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation. Born Sept. 19, 1946, to the late Joe and Edith Pearl Crick Hardwick, she was a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Nortonville. She loved to travel all over the U.S. with her husband, and then garden and care for her flowers when they were home. She cherished cooking big meals and having all of her kids, grandkids and their friends over on Sundays and holidays.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Joey Hardwick and Mark Hardwick.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Ronnie Lewis; daughters Stormy (Daniel) Young, Roxanne (John Lloyd) Whitaker and Nicole (Drew) Smith; seven grandchildren, Trevor (Chrissy) Young, Colter Young, Maverick (Megan) Whitaker, Tavia (Tyler) Burns, Holden Whitaker, Scarlett Smith and Sawyer (Ashli) Smith; six great-grandchildren, Tucker, Tessa, Tatum, Tinzley, Sadie and Malin; and sisters Angie (Clifton) Alexander and Lori (Alan) Hill.
Service will be private for family with Bro. Steve Rutherford officiating. Burial to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the City of White Plains Ballpark Playground, P.O. Box 399, White Plains, KY 42464.
Condolences to the family may be made at www. bandyfuneralhome.com.
