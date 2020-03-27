Jackie Lee Major, 79, of Hanson, passed away March 25, 2020, at his residence under the care of St. Anthony’s Hospice. He was born April 30, 1940, in Ashbyburg to the late Charlie and Aura Fridy Major.
Jackie had retired from Peabody Coal Gibralter Mines in 2005, was a member of the UMWA and owned and operated a trucking company for several years. He was a U.S. Army veteran that served during the Vietnam era.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Major and Norrell Major.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Major of 50 years; two children, Tracy Major and his wife, Tammy, of Dixon and Casey Major and his wife, Pam, of Providence; six grandchildren, Kyle Major, Vincent Major, Macy Major, Emily Major, Elijah Brooks and Tanner Brooks; one great-grandchild, Easton Major; one brother, Dwight Major and his wife, Elouise, of Slaughters; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Pallbearers will be Tracy Major, Casey Major, Dwight Major, Kyle Major, Vincent Major and Elijah Brooks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Onton Cemetery Fund.
Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneral
home.com or by calling the funeral home. All messages given will be forwarded to the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.